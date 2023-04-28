Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $250.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.71.

DHR stock opened at $231.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.21. Danaher has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

