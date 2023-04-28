Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $250.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.71.
Danaher Price Performance
DHR stock opened at $231.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.21. Danaher has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
