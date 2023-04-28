Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,154,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 254,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,071,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,566,000 after acquiring an additional 120,868 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,711,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 91,767 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $7.94 on Friday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 125.41% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.52.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

