Triumph Capital Management Acquires 3,544 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

