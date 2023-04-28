TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $22.72 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,749 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,670,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 35,150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $304.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $305.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.