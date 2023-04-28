Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stake Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $250.12 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $290.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.87.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

