Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 50.3% in April

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,127,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

VTHR stock opened at $183.75 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $194.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.48.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

