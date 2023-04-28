Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,014 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 27,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 37,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $109.82 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of -409.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

