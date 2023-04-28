Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 7,990,000 shares. Approximately 18.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $30,831.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,877,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,019,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $30,831.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,877,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,019,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Auster sold 28,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $1,065,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,485 shares of company stock worth $13,348,013 in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 15.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of -0.37. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

