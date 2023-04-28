Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 7,990,000 shares. Approximately 18.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
VTYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.
In related news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $30,831.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,877,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,019,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $30,831.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,877,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,019,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Auster sold 28,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $1,065,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,485 shares of company stock worth $13,348,013 in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of VTYX stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of -0.37. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $47.25.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
