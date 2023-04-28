Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after purchasing an additional 950,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 434,268 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ VIR opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,678,685.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,838,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,461,304.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $59,816.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,895.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,678,685.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,838,761 shares in the company, valued at $453,461,304.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,186,232 shares of company stock worth $31,968,045 in the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

