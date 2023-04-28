Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 291,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12.

Insider Activity

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 78,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $2,325,277.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,267,582 shares in the company, valued at $567,622,965.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 78,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $2,325,277.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,267,582 shares in the company, valued at $567,622,965.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $405,151.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,327,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,984,249.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,186,232 shares of company stock worth $31,968,045. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

