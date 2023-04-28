Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Short Interest Update

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,519,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 1,262.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 396,478 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 50.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of VSAC opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

