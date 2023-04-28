Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ VC opened at $141.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $94.29 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other Visteon news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

