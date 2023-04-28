VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in VMware by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $36,132,000 after acquiring an additional 164,301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in VMware by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,850 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VMware by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,660 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $2,657,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.69.

VMW opened at $124.41 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $132.15. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.99.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

