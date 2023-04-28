Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Update

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the March 31st total of 367,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Waldencast Stock Performance

WALD opened at $9.20 on Friday. Waldencast has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

About Waldencast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter valued at about $5,597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 72,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

See Also

