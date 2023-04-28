Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Update

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the March 31st total of 367,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Waldencast Stock Performance
WALD opened at $9.20 on Friday. Waldencast has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
