Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WD. StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 3.2 %

WD opened at $65.58 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,376.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

