WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1,370.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 558 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $99,926.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 168 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 558 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $99,926.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,729.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $192.62 on Friday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $209.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.