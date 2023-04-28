Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $464,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.57. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.