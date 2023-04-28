Wells Fargo & Company Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $345.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

MSFT stock opened at $304.83 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $305.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

