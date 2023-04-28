West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.6% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $304.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $305.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

