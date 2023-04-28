Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for FedEx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $14.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s FY2025 earnings at $20.05 EPS.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $225.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.27 and its 200-day moving average is $191.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

