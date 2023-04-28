ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 134.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $54.43.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

