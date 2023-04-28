Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,189 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 461.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth $71,389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 621.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,249,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,153,000 after buying an additional 1,076,651 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after buying an additional 920,886 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $40,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Loop Capital lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of JD opened at $34.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

