Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,292 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Silgan were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of SLGN opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

