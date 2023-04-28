Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,076 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after acquiring an additional 837,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,479,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,225,000 after buying an additional 89,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.