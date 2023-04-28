Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after acquiring an additional 692,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 72,794 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 426,224 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $27.26.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $757,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

