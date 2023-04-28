Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Stock Up 1.6 %

PRGO stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.273 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

