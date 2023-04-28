Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 0.7 %

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.29. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.50 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 16.80%. Analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

