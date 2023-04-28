Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $23.29 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.19.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

