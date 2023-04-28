Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,668 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,087 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 47.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 41.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 12.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 9,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.95 per share, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 9,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,146 shares of company stock valued at $770,822 in the last three months. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Stories

