Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,606 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 69.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 73,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $9.39 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.