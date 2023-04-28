Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 9,531 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

