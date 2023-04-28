Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

