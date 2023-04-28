Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trex were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Trex by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Trex by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Trex Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TREX stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading

