Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $648,000 Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.3% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Cowen upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

