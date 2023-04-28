Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,953 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $78.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.