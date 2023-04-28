Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $658,000 Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 21.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 14.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.01 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.32.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

