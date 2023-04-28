Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $662,000 Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $95.76.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

