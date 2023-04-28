Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $668,000 Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLY. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Articles

