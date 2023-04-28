Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,278 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

AQN opened at $8.41 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -134.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

