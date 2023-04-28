Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $679,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in Rayonier by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 60,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,854 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 10.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter worth $207,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $44.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

