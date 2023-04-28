Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $683,000 Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avnet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 22.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Avnet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVT stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

