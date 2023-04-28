Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $711,000 Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,338,000 after purchasing an additional 557,341 shares in the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $11,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after acquiring an additional 245,066 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 239,242 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $7,703,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.01.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.