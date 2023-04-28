Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 128.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Performance

Stericycle stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Stericycle Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.