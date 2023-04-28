Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,170,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after acquiring an additional 481,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,431,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after acquiring an additional 366,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,604,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,166,000 after acquiring an additional 142,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 22.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,129,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,939 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AM. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

