Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,476 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,578,000 after purchasing an additional 254,581 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after acquiring an additional 374,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after acquiring an additional 242,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,140,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after acquiring an additional 156,340 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of GXO opened at $50.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

