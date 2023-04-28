Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,486 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 1,452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $105.36.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.