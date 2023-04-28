Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 633 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 12.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $148.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $152.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.08 and a 200 day moving average of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

