Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chemours were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Up 2.3 %

Chemours stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.