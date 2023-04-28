Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,652 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,839,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 846,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after acquiring an additional 797,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at $879,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at $879,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSR Mining Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $306.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. Analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

Featured Stories

