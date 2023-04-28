Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,923,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,048 shares of company stock worth $1,007,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $138.62 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $181.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.19 and a 200-day moving average of $140.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $4.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Chord Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

